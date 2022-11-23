Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IVLU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (Symbol: IVLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.12, changing hands as high as $23.20 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVLU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.53 per share, with $27.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.15.

