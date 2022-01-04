Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IVLU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (Symbol: IVLU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.91, changing hands as high as $26.05 per share. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IVLU's low point in its 52 week range is $22.67 per share, with $27.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.07.

