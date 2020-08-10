Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IUSV

In trading on Monday, shares of the IUSV ETF (Symbol: IUSV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.88, changing hands as high as $56.12 per share. IUSV shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IUSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IUSV's low point in its 52 week range is $39.21 per share, with $63.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.10.

