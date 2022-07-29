Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITRI

In trading on Friday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.42, changing hands as high as $58.23 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.18 per share, with $99.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.09.

