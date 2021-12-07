Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITOCY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Itochu Corp (Symbol: ITOCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.76, changing hands as high as $62.25 per share. Itochu Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITOCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITOCY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.02 per share, with $66.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.