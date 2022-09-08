Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITCI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.51, changing hands as high as $52.75 per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3516 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.