Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ITCB

In trading on Friday, shares of Itau CorpBanca (Symbol: ITCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.45, changing hands as high as $4.54 per share. Itau CorpBanca shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITCB's low point in its 52 week range is $3.01 per share, with $9 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.54.

