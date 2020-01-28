Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IRM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.07, changing hands as high as $32.11 per share. Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IRM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.28 per share, with $37.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.00. The IRM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.