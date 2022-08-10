Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.13, changing hands as high as $51.29 per share. Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.285 per share, with $62.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.30. The IR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

