Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPL

In trading on Monday, shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSX: IPL.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.11, changing hands as high as $22.20 per share. Inter Pipeline Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.60 per share, with $25.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.17.

