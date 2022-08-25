Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Intrepid Potash Inc (Symbol: IPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.87, changing hands as high as $56.29 per share. Intrepid Potash Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.96 per share, with $121.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.30.

