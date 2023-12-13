Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IPAR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.73, changing hands as high as $136.63 per share. Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $91.53 per share, with $161.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.57.

