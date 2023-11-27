Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IP

In trading on Monday, shares of International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.02, changing hands as high as $34.65 per share. International Paper Co shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.005 per share, with $41.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.05. The IP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.