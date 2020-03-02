Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INTU

In trading on Monday, shares of Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.15, changing hands as high as $271.85 per share. Intuit Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $236.03 per share, with $306.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $271.01. The INTU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

