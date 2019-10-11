Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INTF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (Symbol: INTF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.73, changing hands as high as $25.74 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.90 per share, with $27.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.