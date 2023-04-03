Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INT

In trading on Monday, shares of World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.01, changing hands as high as $26.40 per share. World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $30.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.07.
