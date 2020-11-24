Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.39, changing hands as high as $80.86 per share. Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $59.11 per share, with $99.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.56.

