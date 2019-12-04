Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.89, changing hands as high as $84.49 per share. Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $73 per share, with $101.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.