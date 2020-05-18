Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INFO

In trading on Monday, shares of IHS Markit Ltd (Symbol: INFO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.27, changing hands as high as $69.53 per share. IHS Markit Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.81 per share, with $81.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.28. The INFO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

