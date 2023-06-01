Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INFA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.83, changing hands as high as $17.87 per share. Informatica Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.29 per share, with $23.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.77.

