Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INDI

In trading on Monday, shares of indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.53, changing hands as high as $7.72 per share. indie Semiconductor Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.67 per share, with $11.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.