Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - INDA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (Symbol: INDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.30, changing hands as high as $42.36 per share. iShares MSCI India shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INDA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.575 per share, with $48.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.35.
