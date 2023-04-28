Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IMGN

In trading on Friday, shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.90, changing hands as high as $5.48 per share. ImmunoGen, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 25.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMGN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.095 per share, with $6.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.47.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RMO
Funds Holding ATNI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.