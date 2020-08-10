Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IJS

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $132.61, changing hands as high as $134.28 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJS's low point in its 52 week range is $85.6268 per share, with $162.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.55.

