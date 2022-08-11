Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IJJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.19, changing hands as high as $105.99 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJJ's low point in its 52 week range is $90.8901 per share, with $114.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.09.

