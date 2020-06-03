Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IJH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $184.95, changing hands as high as $185.61 per share. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJH's low point in its 52 week range is $117.87 per share, with $210.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.27.

