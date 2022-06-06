Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IIVI

In trading on Monday, shares of II-VI Inc (Symbol: IIVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.27, changing hands as high as $64.59 per share. II-VI Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.35 per share, with $75.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.