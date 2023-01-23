Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IGM

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (Symbol: IGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $308.75, changing hands as high as $310.50 per share. iShares Expanded Tech Sector shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IGM's low point in its 52 week range is $261.805 per share, with $407.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $308.77.
