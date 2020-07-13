Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.88, changing hands as high as $41.90 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.49 per share, with $47.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.95.

