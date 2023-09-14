Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Europe ETF (Symbol: IEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.45, changing hands as high as $49.47 per share. iShares Europe shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEV's low point in its 52 week range is $36.88 per share, with $52.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.41.

