Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IESC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.98, changing hands as high as $50.45 per share. IES Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IESC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IESC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.7692 per share, with $56.235 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.45.

