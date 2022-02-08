Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.78, changing hands as high as $54.90 per share. Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.93 per share, with $69.0951 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.83.

