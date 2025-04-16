Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.93, changing hands as high as $95.08 per share. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEF's low point in its 52 week range is $91.02 per share, with $99.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.97.

