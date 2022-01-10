Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IDV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (Symbol: IDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.98, changing hands as high as $32.03 per share. iShares International Select Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.43 per share, with $34.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.96.

