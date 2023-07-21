Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IDA

In trading on Friday, shares of Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.23, changing hands as high as $105.48 per share. Idacorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDA's low point in its 52 week range is $93.53 per share, with $115.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.38.

