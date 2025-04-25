Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICVT

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Convertible Bond ETF (Symbol: ICVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.08, changing hands as high as $84.18 per share. iShares Convertible Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICVT's low point in its 52 week range is $75.97 per share, with $89.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.11.

