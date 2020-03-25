Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICUI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.90, changing hands as high as $192.09 per share. ICU Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICUI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICUI's low point in its 52 week range is $148.89 per share, with $259.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.80.

