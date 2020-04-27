Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICSH

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: ICSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.30, changing hands as high as $50.32 per share. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICSH's low point in its 52 week range is $47.905 per share, with $50.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.31.

