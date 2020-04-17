Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICPT

In trading on Friday, shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.24, changing hands as high as $82.42 per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICPT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.57 per share, with $125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.27.

