Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICLN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Symbol: ICLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.87, changing hands as high as $24.14 per share. iShares Global Clean Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICLN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.35 per share, with $34.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.95.

