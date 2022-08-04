Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICFI

In trading on Thursday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.88, changing hands as high as $102.05 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.68 per share, with $108.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.43.

