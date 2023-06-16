Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICF

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (Symbol: ICF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.82, changing hands as high as $55.86 per share. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ICF's low point in its 52 week range is $49.24 per share, with $67.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.66.
