Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ICE

In trading on Monday, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.44, changing hands as high as $160.00 per share. Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICE's low point in its 52 week range is $124.34 per share, with $177.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.67. The ICE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

