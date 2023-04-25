Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBTE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.99, changing hands as high as $24.00 per share. IBTE shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.66 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.00.

