Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IBB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Biotechnology ETF (Symbol: IBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.95, changing hands as high as $126.43 per share. iShares Biotechnology shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBB's low point in its 52 week range is $111.83 per share, with $138.258 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.