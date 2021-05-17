Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAU

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (Symbol: IAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.65, changing hands as high as $17.73 per share. iShares Gold Trust shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAU's low point in its 52 week range is $15.95 per share, with $19.7599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.