Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAU

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (Symbol: IAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.16, changing hands as high as $34.24 per share. iShares Gold Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAU's low point in its 52 week range is $30.69 per share, with $39.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.07.

