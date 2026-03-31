Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.20, changing hands as high as $54.06 per share. iShares US Regional Banks shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.30 per share, with $63.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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