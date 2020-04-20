Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IAC

In trading on Monday, shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $226.70, changing hands as high as $226.74 per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $124.60 per share, with $278.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.49.

