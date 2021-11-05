Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HYS

In trading on Friday, shares of the HYS ETF (Symbol: HYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.05, changing hands as high as $99.16 per share. HYS shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYS's low point in its 52 week range is $95.02 per share, with $100.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.17.

